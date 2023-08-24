Schools in Uttarakhand's Chamoli Closed Today Due To Heavy Rainfall

Schools in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district are closed today due to incessant rainfall in the district. All government, private, and anganwadis schools in Chamoli are closed. Yesterday, Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert citing Chamoli and other districts of Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains, lightning accompanied by thunder storms. Owing to this, District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana ordered closure of schools in the district.

The official notification of Indian Meteorological Department stated, “As per the forecast given on August 23, 2023 at 2 pm by the India Meteorological Department and Meteorological Center Dehradun, Chamoli district, along with other districts of Uttarakhand state, is expected to see heavy to extremely heavy spells of rain, lightning, and thunder in certain locations. A holiday has been proclaimed for all government, non-government, and private schools operating in the district (Classes 1 through 12), as well as all Anganwadi centers, on August 24, 2023, due to the probability of lightning and heavy to extremely severe rain."

Parts of the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur were under a red alert warning. Along with the heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected on Thursday, the weather agency has issued an orange alert. In the districts of Shimla, Mandi, and Solan, all schools and colleges have been closed for two days starting on Wednesday due to the severe rainfall.

According to officials, who were cited by ANI, IMD has issued a red alert for severe to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. The State has suffered substantial damage as a result of landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods brought on by the unceasing rain. A ‘natural calamity afflicted area’ has been declared for the hilly state.