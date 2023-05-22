Assam HSLC Results 2023 Today: When and Where to Check Class 10 Marksheet?

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will be announcing the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 result 2023 today, May 22 at 10 AM. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official websites at results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org, once declared. The class 10th exam was conducted by the Assam Board from March 3 to April 1 this year.

To access their Assam board class 10 result 2023, students will need to provide their roll number as mentioned on their admit card and other details. After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools.

Students will need to keep their admit cards handy in order to cross-check their examination roll no. After the results are announced, due to heavy traffic, the website often crashes. Hence, students must wait for some time and then, reopen the official portal after a few minutes. They must also keep an eye on the official website for further updates related to alternative methods of checking board results.

To pass the SEBA HSLC Exam 2023, students must obtain at least 30 per cent marks in each subject, failing which they will have the opportunity to appear in the supplementary exam. SEBA will provide further details on the supplementary exam at a later date.

After the release of the SEBA HSLC result 2023, the admission process for class 11 and other programmes will commence shortly. It is worth noting that during the SEBA class 10th examination, the English and general science question paper had been leaked, and as a result, SEBA and the Assam government decided to conduct a re-exam for these subjects.

Meanwhile, the Assam board is yet to declare the class 12 board examination result as well. The Assam class 12 exam was conducted between February 20 and March 20. This year, more than 8 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results.