SEBA Assam to Discontinue Class 10 Board Exams From Next Year

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that from the 2024–25 academic year there won’t be any state board exams for students in Class 10. The choice is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Matric exams will only be carried out at the school level. Assam will also get a new educational board constituted soon.

“Matric will be like a class exam from now onwards. It won’t be a separate examination called matric and will be conducted by the respective schools or Academic Councils (district-level internal exam boards)," Sarma said, as per media reports. He stated that the Class 10 passing out exam would no longer enjoy the same level of significance as it did when it was held as a board exam.

Students will appear for the board exam in Class 12, but not Class 10. Although the 10th exam will have a pass-or-fail system, students won’t need to reapply for admission to Class 11 after that. Also, the procedure will be an ongoing one, according to Assam’s chief minister.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) administers the Class 10 exams, while the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) looks after the Class 12 board exams. Sarma declared that the two-state boards would now be combined. It is significant to highlight that none of the staff members employed by SEBA and AHSEC will lose their jobs as a result of these adjustments.

Meanwhile, a committee is figuring out the specifics of the merger after the state government decided to combine SEBA and AHSEC.