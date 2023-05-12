Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 Update: SEBA Likely to Declare Class 10 Result Soon

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is preparing to announce the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2023. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website at results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org. Although there is no official confirmation from SEBA yet, reports suggest that the Assam 10th Result is expected to be released in the last week of May. The Class 10th exam was conducted by the Assam Board from March 3 to April 1 this year.

To access their Class 10 Result 2023, students will need to provide their roll number as mentioned on their admit card and other details. After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools.

To pass the SEBA HSLC Exam 2023, students must obtain at least 30 per cent marks in each subject, failing which they will have the opportunity to appear in the supplementary exam. SEBA will provide further details on the supplementary exam at a later date.

Assam Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to SEBA’s official website at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Assam HSLC 10th result 2023’ link, when it releases.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the roll number and other required details. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View the result and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

After the release of the SEBA HSLC result 2023, the admission process for Class 11 and other programs will commence shortly. It is worth noting that during the SEBA Class 10th Examination, the English and General Science question paper had been leaked, and as a result, SEBA and the Assam Government decided to conduct a re-exam for these subjects.

The Assam Board is yet to declare the Class 12 board examination result as well. The Assam Class 12 exam was conducted between February 20 and March 20. This year, more than 8 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results.