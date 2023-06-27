SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Revised Pay Scale, How To Apply And Other Details

On June 22, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a revised official notice regarding the recruitment of Grade A Officers. The notification includes updates on the initial pay scale for SEBI Grade A Officers, along with other essential details. For complete information, interested candidates can visit the official website of SEBI at https://www.sebi.gov.in/.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/careerfiles/jun-2023/1687350526589.pdf

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 9, 2023

Online Exam [Phase I]: August 5, 2023

Online Exam[ Phase II]: September 9, 2023

Interview [Phase III]: Dates will be intimated.

Age Limit

As of May 31, 2023, a candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years, which means they must have been born on or after June 1, 1993.

The upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable:

i. up to a maximum of five years for candidates belonging to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe

if the posts are reserved for them;

ii. up to a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes

who are eligible to avail of reservations applicable to such candidates if the posts are reserved for

them.

Selection Criteria

The selection will be in three stages:

Phase I: Online screening exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each.

Phase II: Online Screening Exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each.

Phase III: Interview

Salary

Salary is different for various categories at SEBI. For Grade A, the salary will be between Rs 44500-2500(4), 54500-2850(7), 74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years).

How to Apply

Visit the official website at https://www.sebi.gov.in/

Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Career’ link.

Apply for the required post.

Fill in the necessary details.

Submit the form.

Take out the print for future reference.

Important Points to be noted before Registration

Keep a scanned photograph and signature as per the guidelines and specifications.

Application Fee

Applicants under the categories of unreserved, OBC, and EWCs are required to pay Rs 1,000, and SC, ST, and PWBD candidates are required to pay Rs 100 for registration. The application fee, once paid, will not be refunded.

Posting

Selected candidates may be posted and transferred to any location in India where SEBI has its offices. Recruited officers may be posted to any department of SEBI.