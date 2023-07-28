SEBI Releases Grade A Admit Cards At sebi.gov.in; Know How To Download

The Securities and Exchange Board Of India has released the admit cards for Grade A posts. Candidates who have qualified the previous exam are eligible to download the hall ticket from the official website, sebi.gov.in. The Grade A admit card is the for the post of officer Grade A that is Assistant Manager- Legal Stream.

To download the admit card online, candidates must provide their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should carefully review all the information on it, including their name, date of birth, exam center, and exam date, after downloading it. On August 5, 2023, the Phase I Exam 2023 is expected to be held. The steps listed below can be used by candidates to download their hall tickets online.

Step 1- Visit the official website, sebi.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage under updates section candidates can find the link of the Grade A admit card

Step 3- Select the link and carefully mention your credentials like roll no, password, registration number

Step 4- Your SEBI Grade A admit card will be displaced on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same for future purposes.

It is advised to candidates to check the following details on the admit card:

-Spelling of your name, parents

-Residence address

-Signature

-Papers opted for

-Examination venue

Incase of any discrepancies, students must contact the examination conducting authority to resolve the issue. There are 25 positions vacant for the Grade A Assistant Manger in the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Selected candidates may be posted and transferred to any location in India where SEBI has its offices. Recruited officers may be posted to any department of SEBI.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 9, 2023

Online Exam [Phase I]: August 5, 2023

Online Exam[ Phase II]: September 9, 2023

Interview [Phase III]: Dates will be intimated.

Age Limit

As of May 31, 2023, a candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years, which means they must have been born on or after June 1, 1993.

Selection Criteria

Phase I: Online screening exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each.

Phase II: Online Screening Exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each.

Phase III: Interview

Salary