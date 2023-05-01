Secrets To Become An IAS Officer, Know Required Degree And Courses

Every year, numerous aspirants aim to crack the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam to become an IAS officer, one of the most respected jobs in India. The exam is conducted in three stages- Preliminary, Mains and Interview. An IAS officer’s job entails various duties, such as serving as a collector, commissioner, cabinet secretary and many more. They work for both central and state governments, playing a crucial role in policymaking and decision-making. To achieve this dream, it is essential to understand the necessary qualifications and course requirements.

Degree required to become an IAS

The prestigious post of an IAS officer requires a candidate to at least have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The course of study can be in any field of interest such as arts, science, commerce or engineering. There are no specific degree requirements or subject demands to qualify for the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC. Even final-year graduation students are eligible to appear for the exam.

Appearing for UPSC without a degree

Appearing for the UPSC exam without a completed degree is possible. Candidates in their final year of graduation or awaiting results are eligible to apply. However, they will have to provide proof of passing the required examination before the final selection process. Even students in their final year of professional courses like MBBS, BHMS, BAMS, BDS, etc., who have not finished their internship, can also apply for the UPSC Prelims.

Age limit for UPSC

Candidates must meet the age eligibility criteria to apply for the UPSC exam. The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 32. However, there is an age relaxation of up to 3 years for candidates belonging to backward classes. They can appear in the exam till the age of 35. It is important to note that age limit criteria may vary based on the category and other factors.

UPSC exam is known for its tough competition and low success rate. However, with hard work, dedication and the right strategy, candidates can crack the exam and fulfil their dream of becoming an IAS officer or serving in any other prestigious service.

