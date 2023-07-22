Seeking to Start Career in Content Writing? Here’s a List of Internship Opportunities to Apply for This Week

Internships provide a great chance to start or restart your career. They not only improve your resume but also help you develop new skills. Among the wide range of options available in the market, content writing stands out as a continuously growing industry. Even the young generation is choosing content writing as their profession. If you are someone who loves to write, we have curated a list of internships that you can browse and apply to.

1) WhataPortrait.com is currently hiring candidates for content writing roles. This work-from-home opportunity has an immediate start date and a six-month term. The monthly stipend varies from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 16,000 per month. Working with the design and social media teams to provide engaging material for email campaigns and landing pages is a key component of the responsibilities of the role. The candidate will also be in charge of writing 2000–3000-word entertaining blog posts, rewriting and proofreading text as needed, and producing grammatically sound content on time. It is prohibited to use AI tools. The last date to apply is August 4.

2) Relinns Technologies in Chandigarh, Mohali, is offering a six-month internship in content writing with a salary of Rs. 8,000 per month. Candidates can apply until August 4. The creation of captivating articles, blogs, tales, and social media material to attract the audience are among the responsibilities. Interns will have practical experience working on real projects during the in-office internship, which consists of two or three rounds of interviews. The perks of the internship include a stipend, an internship certificate, cinema passes, Amazon gift cards, and prospective pre-placement offers. The welcoming workplace atmosphere may result in permanent employment with a salary between Rs 2 and Rs 5 lakh annually. There are a total of five openings for the position.

3) FlytBase Labs, located in Pune, is offering a content writing internship with an immediate start date and a duration of 6 months, providing a stipend ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. The selected intern will be responsible for crafting and editing high-quality content across various platforms, including blogs, articles, social media, webinars, product videos, presentations, emails, press releases, and the company website. Only one opening is available for this internship, and candidates can apply until August 4.