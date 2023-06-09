Sexual Assault of Students by Govt School Principal: NHRC Notice to Rajasthan Chief Secretary, DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Rajasthan government and the state police over the alleged sexual assault of six students by a government school principal. The children, aged between nine and 12, were students of a school in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, according to police. The principal has been arrested.

The commission has observed that the contents of a media report, if true, amount to human rights violation of the students. The NHRC said accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan calling for a detailed report of the matter within four weeks.

It should also include the status of the FIR registered by police, action taken against the principal, and compensation, if any, granted to the victims, it said. The commission would also like to know if any counselling has been provided to the victims who have suffered this trauma, the notices said.