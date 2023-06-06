Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
SFI Takes Out March Against Suicide of Female Student at Private College in Kerala

Police stopped the SFI march at the gate of the college but the students managed to overpower the security cordon and entered the premises where they staged a sit-in protest inside the office building

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:33 IST

Kottayam, India

Students alleged that the college authorities took the student to the hospital saying she fell unconscious (Representative image)

Students Federation of India (SFI), the students wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on Monday took out a march to a private engineering college at Kanjirappally near here protesting against the alleged suicide of a second-year degree student on June 2.

Shraddha, a resident of Ernakulam, was found dead inside her hostel room on June 2. Students alleged that the college authorities took her to the hospital saying she fell unconscious.

Police stopped the SFI march at the gate of the college but the students managed to overpower the security cordon and entered the premises where they staged a sit-in protest inside the office building.

"She was upset after she came from the HoD’s room. She said she wanted to die," a protesting girl student told the media.

Students alleged that the teachers used to mentally harass her.

"HoD, one teacher who seized the phone, and two other teachers are responsible for this death. The teachers are harassing the students in the name of internals. We have complained to the management numerous times," the students alleged.

    • The college management said they do not know why the student committed such an act.

    Meanwhile, police said they have registered a case in the matter and a probe is on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

