Shoolini University Partners With University of Melbourne For First Dual-Degree Collaboration

Shoolini University partners with University of Melbourne for Dual-Degree collaboration. This development marks the University of Melbourne’s first dual-degree collaboration with a private Indian university. As an added advantage, eligible students may also opt to extend their studies for an additional year, completing a Master’s of Science at the University of Melbourne. Moreover, students who meet the Australian government criteria will have the option to apply for post-study work rights upon completion of their studies in Australia.

The dual degree program, starting with the Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours), provides students with a world-class curriculum and opens doors to a truly global education experience. Under this landmark agreement, Indian students will gain a unique advantage with the dual degree program, allowing them to pursue undergraduate studies in science at both home and the University of Melbourne. The academic journey begins with two years at Shoolini University, followed by two years at Melbourne. In years 3 and 4, students can choose from diverse multidisciplinary majors, including Agriculture, Sustainability and Environment, Biosciences, and Computer Sciences.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Professor Atul Khosla Vice-Chancellor Shoolini University stated, “We are thrilled to provide our exceptional undergraduate students with enhanced opportunities to study internationally. This collaboration with the University of Melbourne underscores the global standing of Shoolini University as a world-class institution. Furthermore, it opens the doors to many more opportunities for our students."