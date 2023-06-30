'Should Not Wear Jeans & T- Shirt In Any Situation', Ordered Bihar Education Dept

The Bihar Education Department has issued an ordered prohibiting employees and office bearers from wearing jeans and T- shirt. The order released by director of Bihar Education Department Subodh Kumar Choudhary asked posted employees to wear decent clothes in accordance with the terms of appointment. The order mentioned “The employees posted in the education department are not wearing clothes according to dignity, which opposes the rules. All employees are directed to wear clothes as per rules. They should not wear jeans and t- shirts in any situation."

The Bihar education department’s order follows Uttarakhand government’s direction to restrict wearing jeans and t-shirts. The Uttarakhand government has imposed a ‘ban’ on wearing of t-shirts and jeans by the posted employees in all government offices. In a meeting chaired by the Bageshwar’s District Magistrate Vineet Kumar, he banned wearing any informal clothing in the government offices by the posted employees.