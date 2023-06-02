Shyam Babu, The Head Constable, Who Became SDM With Full-Time Police Duty

When it comes to studying, students put forth a lot of effort to become government officers. They give their 100 per cent to achieve their dreams. And today we will tell you a similar story of a UP Police constable who rose through the ranks after 14 years as a constable. We are talking about Shyam Babu who joined the UP Police Department as a constable. And this did not stop his studies.

Shyam Babu is from Ibrahimabad village in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and his father had a grocery store. He has five younger sisters and one older brother. In 2005, he passed his Class 12 board exams from Sri Sudisht Baba Inter College in Raniganj. He had been doing everything he could to acquire a job since finishing Class 10 exams. And as they say, hard work pays off. In 2005, he was selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

While working, he finished his graduation in 2008. He did not even stop there and went on to complete his postgraduate studies in 2012. Along with graduating, he also qualified for the NET.

He always considered taking the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam and kept preparing for the same. He appeared for the prelims in March 2016 and Mains in September. In 2018, the results of the same came in November. Two years later, on December 10, 2018, he got the opportunity of being interviewed. When the UPPSC 2016 results were released on February 23, 2019, Shyam Babu made headlines and got the post of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) by securing 52nd rank.

For 14 years, Shyam Babu Shah worked as a head constable. His five sisters were all married when he became SDM and his elder brother Umesh Kumar, who was an officer, was promoted to Inspector rank in the Income Tax department.

Reports suggest that when the UPPSC results came, he was on his duty as a head constable like any other day and the Deputy SP sent him to get a cup of tea. At the same time, a message on the phone informed him that he had passed the exam. When he returned with tea and informed the DSP on duty about the same. After hearing this, the DSP got up and saluted Shyam Babu.