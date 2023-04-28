SIHFW Recruitment 2023: 9,879 Posts For Nursing Officers And Pharmacists In Rajasthan

The State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Rajasthan, has announced the recruitment drive for nursing officers and pharmacists. Of the 9,879 posts, 7,020 are for nursing officers, while 2,859 are for pharmacists. Applications will be available from May 5 to June 4. Interested candidates will be able to apply from the official website of SIHFW—sihfwrajasthan.com. The applicants are requested to visit the official website for any updates regarding the exam.

SIHFW Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SIHFW—https://www.sihfwrajasthan.com/

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment of Nursing Officer/pharmacist link when available.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with your required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee if required.

Step 6: Click on Submit button

Step 7: Download and save the application for future use.

The candidates applying for the post of Nursing officer should have a degree in BSC. Nursing from any recognised university whereas for the Pharmacist role, the applicant needs to have a B.Pharma. degree from any recognised institute.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on merit. They will be selected based on seniority by adding the marks they got in their professional examination and bonus marks for experience if any.

A bonus point system based on a candidate’s experience will be part of this recruitment drive as well. Ten additional points will be given if the applicant has one year of experience. The candidate will receive 20 and 30 bonus marks, respectively, for two and three years.

This standard method will not apply to those who worked during the Covid, and they will receive 15 extra points for experience of less than two years.

The Rajasthan government is likely to announce much more vacancies in the health department of their state this year. It is estimated that they will be announcing a total of 18,112 vacancies for various posts this year.

