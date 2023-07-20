Six, Including 3 Delhi Police Personnel, Held for Arranging Proxy During Constable Recruitment Exam

Six people, including three Delhi Police personnel, were arrested for their alleged involvement in cheating, impersonation, and subversion during the constables recruitment examination, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Parveen (29), Shikha (29), residents of Haryana, Vishal Kumar (29), Radhe Shyam (47), Mohit Kumar Baliyan (43), residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Vikas Kumar (22), a resident of Uttarakhand, they said.

It was alleged that during the recruitment of Delhi Police constables (executive) exam 2020, one of the candidates Arjun Singh cleared his online test through illegal means, a senior police officer said.

On being interrogated, Singh disclosed that he had cleared his exam held in Uttarakhand with the help of a proxy.

Advertisement

After analysing the CCTV footage, it was found out that Singh had left his seat 10 minutes after entering the laboratory, following which an imposter resembling him appeared in his place and took the online test, the officer said.

An amount of Rs nine lakh was paid by Singh for the arrangement of the proxy, the officer said.

Suspect Praveen was arrested following connection of chain of evidence. Praveen disclosed that he appeared in Singh’s place with the help of a lab staff member of the examination centre, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Baliyan had tempered with the CCTV footage of the venue. Both Shyam and Vikas helped the impersonator to enter the examination venue on Baliyan’s direction, police added.

During the investigation, lab staff Shyam, Vikas, and Baliyan were also arrested.

Two constables named Vikas and Shikha were also arrested after their names cropped up in the case during the investigation. They too disclosed that probationer sub-inspector Praveen had appeared in the examination, police said.