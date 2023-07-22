Software Engineers Get Rs 5.9 Crore Base Salary In Google, Reveals Leaked Data

American tech giant Google’s name is known to all. The company focuses on artificial intelligence, online advertising, search engine technology, e-commerce, and consumer electronics. It is referred to as the ‘most powerful company in the world’. It is also one of the world’s most valuable brands, known for its market dominance, data collection, and technological advantages in the field of artificial intelligence. Being a software giant, Google also provides the best pay packages to its employees.

Recently, salary reports of Google employees have been leaked, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. The report revealed details about how much its employees got paid in 2022. The data released is only valid for full-time employees in America. Let’s take a look at the salary packages of Google employees.

As per the leaked report, software engineers get the highest salary at Google. In the report through which the salaries of Google employees have been revealed, the top 10 posts have been mentioned. This includes Software Engineer, Engineer Manager, Enterprise Direct Sales, Legal Corporate Counsel, Sales Strategy, and UX Design positions. In 2022, the base salary of software engineers was Rs 5.9 crore. Engineering managers acquired the second-best salary of Rs 3.28 crore.