SPPU Declares BPharmacy 2019 Results for 2nd, 3rd Years at exam.unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the second and third years B. Pharmacy 2019 Pattern results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download the results from exam.unipune.ac.in. Here are the steps candidates can follow to check the SPPU 2nd and 3rd year B. Pharmacy results:

SPPU B. PHARMACY 2019 PATTERN: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official website, exam.unipune.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage click on the result tab and select on online result option.

Step 3- In the drop down menu select the B. Pharmacy 2019 Pattern Results. Both the years will have different links.

Step 4- Select the link and enter your admit card roll number. Click on the submit button.

Step 5- The pdf will display on your screen.

A 3-year undergraduate B. Pharmacy program is available in India through a number of universities and colleges under the B. Pharmacy pattern exam. There are two semesters of the exam that are held annually, with each semester lasting six months. The course includes the following sentences,

-Pharmaceutical chemistry

-Pharmaceutical analysis

-Pharmacology and pharmacognosy

-Pharmaceutical technology and pharmaceutics

-Clinical pharmacy