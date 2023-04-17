SRMJEEE 2023 Slot Booking Process Begins at srmist.edu.in, Exams From April 21

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has started the slot-booking process today, April 17 for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2023 from 11 am. Candidates can book their slot on the official website at srmist.edu.in. The process will close tomorrow, April 18 by 11 pm. Along with the slot booking facility, SRMIST has released the admit card for phase-1 exams.

Candidates can download the SRMJEEE 2023 admit cards through the official portal using their registered email ID and password. According to the date sheet, the exam for phase 1 will begin from April 21 to 23. It will be held in a remote proctored online mode. The duration of the entrance exam is 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes). All candidates will have to log in one hour prior to the exam to complete a set of formalities. They will also be given time to read test instructions.

SRMJEEE 2023: Steps to Book Slots

Step 1: Visit SRMIST’s official website at srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log in to the portal using the correct credentials.

Step 3: Then click on the slot-booking section to book a suitable slot.

Step 4: Confirm the slot on the portal and submit the option.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the confirmation page.

Once the booking of the slot is successful, candidates can download the hall ticket from the main page. It is to be noted that the last date of the SRMJEEE 2023 application form for phases 1, 2, and 3 is April 16, June 5, and July 17, respectively. SRM University will hold mock tests on April 19 and April 20 for practice.

Through the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, the university will offer direct admission and scholarship to first-rank holders of all central and state boards across the country. Additionally, the top 1,000 rank holders in IIT JEE of Tamil Nadu, (in every exemplary sportsperson at the National and International level), will also be qualified for direct admission.

