SSC 2023: Delhi Police Constable And MTS Recruitment Exam Dates Announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the exam dates for the positions of Constable Executive and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Delhi Police. Interested candidates can apply after reading all the information and here is everything that you should not miss about the same.

Here are the names of the exams with their dates:

Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police

Examination date- November 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and December 01, 04 and 05

Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination

Examination date- February 06, 07, 08, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 (2024)

Date of SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive Notification

According to the SSC Exam Calendar 2023, the official notification for the posts of constables will be issued on September 1. Candidates can apply between September 1 and September 30.

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Police Constables

A candidate must pass his Class 12 for the position of Delhi Police Constable.

The age limit for the same is between 18 years and 25 years.

For Delhi Police constable recruitment, men must be 170 cm tall and women must be 157 cm tall.

Candidates from the reserved categories are exempt from the maximum age and height limit.

Pay scale for Delhi police constables

The salary for a Delhi Police Constable ranges between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Date of SSC Delhi Police MTS Notification 2023

The notification for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff will be accessible on SSC.nic.in on October 10 and the deadline for eligible individuals to submit their applications is October 31.

Eligibility criteria for the Delhi Police MTS Recruitment

Candidates must have their Class 10 to appear in this examination.

Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply.

Candidates require a height of 170 cm to appear in this examination.

Candidates from the reserved categories are exempted from the maximum age and height limit.