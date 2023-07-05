SSC Announces Dates For Constable GD, Medical Examination 2023, See Details

The CRPF has released the SSC GD document verification and detailed medical examination schedule for 2023. From July 17, 2023, onwards (tentatively), the document Verification and detailed Medical Examination for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 will be held. Earlier, the SSC GD PET/ PST results were made public on June 30, 2023.

According to the SSC GD result in 2023 PET/ PST, a total of 2,66,723 applicants appeared for the examination out of which 1,46,292 qualified for the next round. The qualified candidates now need to appear for the final round. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held the GD PET/PST 2022-23 exam at more than 200 locations around India from May 1 to May 15, 2023. A second SSC GD PET/PST exam was conducted by the CRPF from June 1 to June 6, 2023, at the BSF Nadia-1 Centre.

Candidates can check the SSC GD PET PST result and cut off 2023 by following the given steps:

Visit the official website of ssc.nic.in.

Click on the SSC GD result link.

The result will appear in the PDF format

Download the result for future reference.

The SSC GD exam Pattern