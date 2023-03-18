SSC CGL 2021 Final Result Declared at ssc.nic.in, Know Steps to Download

The final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2021 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2021 exam can check and download their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 7,541 applicants have been provisionally selected for appointment. “Allocation of posts to eligible candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts given by the candidates at the time of document verification," reads the notification.

The post-wise and category-wise break-up of applicants selected for different posts against the vacancies reported by the user departments as well as detailed cut-off information of the last selected candidates against every post has been released on the main site. The SSC CGL 2021 Skill Exam was held on January 4 and 5.

It is important to note that the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the main site of the Commission on March 23. This facility will be available till April 6. Meanwhile, candidates can check their marks by using their Registered ID and password on the candidate portal.

SSC CGL 2021 Final Result: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official page of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Results’ section – then ‘CGL’ section and click on the result link for the relevant post.

Step 3: The SSC CGL 2021 final result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save, and download the merit list.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy for future use.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination was conducted for recruitment to several posts such as Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Statistical Investigator Grade II, Junior Statistical Officer, and others.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully and completely as well as keep checking the main site of SSC for more updates and information.

