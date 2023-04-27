SSC CGL 2022 Post Preference Facility Begins at ssc.nic.in

Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
SSC CGL 2022: Candidates can submit their option-cum-preferences for vacancies or departments by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 13:22 IST

SSC is offering candidates an option to submit their preference for posts and departments (Representative Image)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the facility to opt for the preferred post for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022. The facility is now live and will remain active till May 1. Candidates can submit their option-cum-preferences for vacancies or departments by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Through the Combined Graduate Level exam 2022, SSC will fill over 20,000 vacancies of Grade ‘B’ and Grade ‘C’ category posts in various ministries and departments of the government. Before the announcement of the SSC CGL final result 2022, the commission is offering candidates an option to submit their preference for posts and departments.

“All candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CGLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e., https://ssc.nic.in, during the period from 27.04.2023 to 01.05.2023," reads SSC’s notice.

The option-cum-preference will not be revised after the deadline. The last submission by the candidate will be treated as their final choice. Those who fail to exercise their option-cum-preference(s) will not be given any further chance. Additionally, such applicants will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or final selection list.

SSC CGL 2022 Post preference: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Log in using the registered username and password on the portal.

Step 3: Select the preferred posts or departments you wish to apply.

Step 4: Then, submit the option-cum-preference form as directed.

Step 5: Save and download the SSC CGL confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the CGL 2023 form for future reference.

The Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Examination 2022 was held from December 1 to 13 in a computer-based mode across India. The result of the CGL tier 1 exam was declared on February 9. Following this, the commission conducted the CGL tier 2 exam between March 2 to March 7 this year.

