SSC CGL 2023 Registration Begins at ssc.nic.in, Steps to Apply For 7,500 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2023. Candidates can submit their application forms on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in on or before May 3. Following the successful registration, the application correction window will be open from May 7 to May 8.

According to the exam calendar, the SSC CGL tier I 2023 computer-based test (CBT) will tentatively be conducted from July 14 to July 27. Whereas, the official date of the tier II exam, which will be in a descriptive format, will be notified later by the commission. Through this recruitment exam, there are about 7,500 tentative vacancies that will be notified for this year.

SSC CGL 2023: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The age requirement alters for different vacancies in the range of 18 to 27 years, 18 to 30 years, 18 to 32 years, and 20 to 30 years. Additionally, the upper age limit has been relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Also, post-wise qualification is mentioned in the notification.

SSC CGL 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main site, click on the registration link available.

Step 3: Then log in to the portal and apply for the SSC CGL 2023 exam.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the required documents, pay the essential fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the confirmation page.

SSC CGL 2023: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while filling up the form. Women, SC, ST, PwD, and ESM candidates do not have to pay any fee. Furthermore, the required online fee can be paid by applicants up to May 4.

SSC CGL 2023: Exam Pattern

The Combined Graduate Level exam will be conducted in two tiers which are Tier-I and Tier-II. It is to be noted that a merit list will be prepared based on the overall performance of applicants in the tier-II examination only. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 is begin conducted by the SSC for filling up several group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in different departments/ ministries/ organisations of the government of India and other constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/ tribunals among others.

