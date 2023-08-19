SSC CGL, CHSL 2023 Exam Dates For 1600 Vacancies Announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the dates for SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, and CPO exams. According to SSC’s latest announcement the SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, and CPO exams will be held in October, November, and December of this year. The exam dates can be checked on the official website, ssc.nic.in. For the 1600 vacancies, the SSC has also released SSC CHSL 2023 Notification PDF.

According to the SSC 2023 test schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will take place on October 25, 26, and 27. On November 2, the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be administered. The SSC GL, CHSL, or CPO Tier 1 exams must have been passed by the candidates to be eligible for the Tier 2 exams.

The selection process for SSC CHSL Selection Process 2023 comprises two stages- Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 consists of objective multiple choice and the next tier features objective multiple choice plus skill test/ typing test. Both stages will take place online through a Computer Based Test.

This descriptive exam is meant to understand how well applicants can write in English or Hindi. The Essay will be between 200 and 250 words, and the letter/application will be between 150 and 200 words. The required percentage for Tier 2 qualifying marks is 33 per cent. The merit calculation will take into account Tier 2 performance. Reading numerous articles from various publications is the most effective technique to prepare for the same. In addition, candidates must be thoroughly familiar with the format for letters and applications.

SSC Exam Schedule 2023

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) – October 25, 26 and 27

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier II) – November 2

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) - December 4

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-2) – December 22