SSC CGL Exam: How Many Attempts Do You Get For This Exam?

The Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) organised by the Staff Selection Commission is conducted to select Group B and Group C officers for various ministries, and departments of the Government of India. When we talk about any competitive examination, the first thing which comes to mind is how many attempts one can give before being ineligible for the exam. Today, we intend to address this question through this article.

18 years is the minimum age to apply for the SSC CGL exam. A candidate is allowed to apply for more than one post at one time as long as they complete the eligibility criteria. Meanwhile, there is no limit on the number of times the examination can be attempted as long as we fulfil the criteria of the age limit. The age limit for the paper varies for different SSC CGL posts. Additionally, certain age relaxation has also been given to the reserved group of candidates.

In the meantime, the minimum qualification required to appear for the SSC CGL exam is graduation from any stream. You cannot appear for the paper after just completing the 12th standard.

Those who clear the examination are offered respectable posts in various sectors such as Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, Central Excise Inspector, Assistant Audit Officer, Public Finance, and Assistant Enforcement Officer, among others.

In addition to this, Physical fitness standards are also one of the eligibility criteria for candidates applying for posts such as Inspector, Sub Inspector roles in Excise, Preventive Departments.

Once you clear the SSC CGL exam, there are various pay levels 4, 5, 6,7, and 8. The salary depends on the post one is selected for. The salary is given based on the 7th pay commission.

Further details regarding the government examination can also be found on the official website.