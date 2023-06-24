SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Application Status Released For These States; Verify Now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the application status for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2023 in certain states. Candidates belonging to the KKR region of Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep can check the progress of their SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 application status at the official website of the SSC KKR region.

To check the status of their application, candidates would require their SSC CGL registration number and date of birth. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held between July 14 and July 27. The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 is scheduled to be released soon by the Commission. The admission card will be available on the official website once it is released.

The SSC CGL exam is divided into 3 levels. The Tier 1 exam has 200 points and is administered by computer-based testing (CBT). It is divided into 4 sections: general reasoning and intelligence, quantitative aptitude, English language, and general awareness.

This Application Status Link is only for the candidates under Karnataka Kerala Region, i.e. for the candidates who have opted for examination centres that are located in Lakshadweep, Karnataka & Kerala.

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/cgl23_status.aspx?utm_source=careers360

How to Check the SSC CGL 2023 Application Status

Go to the official website of the SSC KKR region.

Then, on the homepage, navigate to the SSC CGL section.

Locate and click on the application status link.

Fill in the necessary information, such as your registration number and date of birth.

Check the application status by clicking the “Check Status" button.