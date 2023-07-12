SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the admit cards for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2023 across all regions. Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL Tier- I exam can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. Individuals appearing for the Tier 1 exam in their respective regions can download their admit cards from the official regional website of SSC.

According to the provided schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 27 at various test centers across the country. SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 has been released for various regions like NR, SR, ER, CR, NER, MPR, WR, and NWR regions.

The purpose of the SSC CGL Tier I recruitment examination is to fill approximately 7,500 vacancies. Candidates will require their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to access the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, either by visiting www.ssc.nic.in or by directly accessing the region-wise table to download the admit card.

Step 2: On the SSC homepage, locate and click on the “Admit Card" option at the top. Then choose the region for which you have applied, and you will be redirected to the regional website.

Step 3: Look for the notification titled “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023 (TO BE HELD FROM 14th to 27th July 2023" and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll no./registration id and date of birth/password, which you received during the registration process for the SSC CGL exam.

Step 5: Select your preferred area/city that you specified during the registration.

Step 6: Your SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.