SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier II exam on May 29. Candidates can retrieve the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in. To access it, applicants need to provide their roll number or registered ID and password. The final answer key, created by a team of experts, serves as the definitive source for accurate answers to the questions.

Candidates must keep in mind that this facility will only be accessible until June 12, after which the official link will be deactivated. The marks of both qualified as well as non-qualified applicants have also been uploaded on the commission’s website.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.05.2023 (16:00 Hours) to 12.06.2023 (16:00 Hours)," read the official notice.

The commission announced the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 on May 13 this year. According to the schedule, the SSC CGL tier II exam was held from March 2 to 7 and more than 62,000 applicants appeared.

SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the result section specifically for the ‘SSC CGL Tier II exam’ and click on it.

Step 3: Look for the link related to the final answer key and click on it.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to log in using your Registered ID and Password on the portal.

Step 5: Ensure that you enter your login details accurately and submit the information.

Step 6: Once logged in, candidates will be able to view and download the Final Answer Key, along with the respective Question Paper(s).

To fulfil various vacancies in different departments/ ministries/ organisations of the government of India, as well as constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/ tribunals, etc., the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC CGL 2022 exam. This exam aims to fill group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ positions. Notably, there are a total of 36,012 final vacancies available across 60 government departments for SSC CGL 2022.