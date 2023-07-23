SSC CHSL 2022 Final Vacancies Released, Option-Cum-Preference Form To Be Submitted By July 27

The final vacancies for those taking the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) test 2022 have been published by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The commission has also opened the option-cum-preference form for SSC CHSL 2022 along with the list of vacant slots. The full scope of the vacancies and the options form may be found on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates have from July 22 to July 27 to submit their option-cum-preference form using their individual candidate login. Candidates who took the Tier 2 test must submit their option-cum-preferences before the final result is released.

Candidates should be aware that preferences can only be amended during the time frame specified, and the form provided by the candidate will be considered final. Candidates who don’t exercise their choice during the designated days won’t be given another chance to submit their form under any circumstances, and they won’t be taken into consideration for inclusion in the final merit list.

Advertisement

According to the commission, 3,242 vacant positions will be filled by CHSL 2022. The CHSL 2022 Tier 1 examination was conducted between March 9 and March 21, and results were released on May 19. Following that, the tier 2 test was held on June 26.

SSC CHSL 2022: How to fill preferences

Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission’s official webpage at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the SSC CHSL 2022 options/ preference link and click on it

Step 3: Now enter your username and password on the homepage.

Step 4: Select your preferred positions or departments based on the vacancies available.

Step 5: Save your preferences for the SSC CHSL 2022 and then click on “Submit"

Step 6: Submit the option-cum-preference form for the SSC CHSL 2022.