SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Process for 1,600 Vacancies Concludes Today, 12th Pass Can Apply

The online registration process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2023 is set to conclude today, June 8. Candidates can apply for the CHSL 2023 examination at ssc.nic.in till 11 pm. The online fee payment deadline is Saturday, June 10. Candidates can make corrections to their application forms on June 14 and 15. Approximately, 1,600 vacancies have been tentatively announced by the SSC.

The SSC CHSL 2023 tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to 22. The timetable for the computer-based examination will be announced later. The SSC CHSL recruitment exam will be held to fill group C positions such as junior secretariat assistant and data entry operators for various ministries, lower divisional clerks; departments; statutory bodies; tribunals, offices of the Government of India and several constitutional bodies among others.

SSC CHSL 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Age limit: Applicants must be between the age group of 18 and 27 as of August 1, this year, to be eligible to sit for the recruitment exam. Candidates from the reserved categories, however, have a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board or university is the minimum educational requirement for candidates. Prior to the deadline, which is August 1, 2023, the aspirant must meet the requirements.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-I Exam: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the registration link.

Step 3: Candidates have to register themselves first, then log in to the portal.

Step 4: On the new page, apply for the relevant post.

Step 5: To complete the application process, upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Advertisement

Step 6: Submit the SSC CHSL 2023 application form and keep a printout of it for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2023: Application Fee

Advertisement

Candidates need to fill out an application fee of Rs 100. However, women, SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are excluded from paying any fees for the application.

SSC CHSL 2023: Selection Process

The SSC CHSL computer-based exam will be divided into two parts - tier I and tier II. The tier-I test will exclusively include multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Whereas tier II will comprise a skill test and a typing test. The final merit list will be prepared solely based on candidates’ overall performance in the tier II exam.