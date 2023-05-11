SSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Registrations Open For 1600 Posts For 12th Pass Candidates, Salary Up To Rs 92,300

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification inviting applications for multiple posts in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) Examination 2023. Registrations for the SSC CHSL 2023 commenced on May 9, and candidates who wish to apply for the listed positions can do so online on or before June 8th by visiting the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

This recruitment will fill a total of 1600 (tentative) Group C positions across various Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India. Recruitment is currently taking place for the positions of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2023:eligibility criteria

Candidates applying must have completed their 12th grade or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university to be considered eligible. Candidates applying must be between the ages of 18 and 27 on August 1, 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023: application fees

Candidates applying for the positions of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) must pay an application fee of Rs.100.

Women candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are excluded from paying the application fee.

SSC CHSL 2023: selection process

The SSC CHSL 202 recruitment process has been split into two major parts – Tier-I and Tier-II.

The Tier-I Examination will exclusively include Objective Type, Multiple Choice Questions. For each incorrect response, 0.50 marks will be deducted from the candidate’s final score.

Tier-II examination will be divided into three sections, each with two modules a given below:

Section-I:

Module-I: Mathematical Abilities

Module-II: Reasoning and General Intelligence.

Section-II:

Module-I: English Language and Comprehension

Module-II: General Awareness 13.9.1.3

Section-III:

Module-I: Computer Knowledge Test

Module-II: Skill Test/ Typing Test

Candidates will be required to pass all of the Tier II sections. Except for Module-II of Section-III, Tier-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple Choice questions.

SSC CHSL 2023: Salary

Those chosen for the positions of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) would be compensated at the Pay Level - 2, which ranges between Rs 19,900 and Rs 63,200.

The pay scale for Data Entry Operator positions would be Pay Level 4 (Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100) and Pay Level 5 (Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300).