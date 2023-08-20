SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 Released, Objection Window Open Until August 22

The State Selection Commission (SSC) has published the preliminary answer keys for SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1. The answer key will be accessible on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2023 was held throughout the country from August 2 to 17. Applicants will be able to obtain their response sheets using their login ID and password. The SSC recommended students print their response sheets because they will only be available for a limited time period.

Candidates may file objections against the preliminary answer keys from August 19 to August 22. Only those objections or grievances submitted online will be accepted by the commission. Candidates must pay Rs 100 for each contested question or response. The commission stated that any complaints about the answer keys received after 6 PM on August 22 will not be considered.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 19.08.2023 (06.00PM) to 22.08.2023 (06.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 22.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances" the official notification states.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 answer key 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, click the “SSC CHSL tier-1 tentative answers key 2023" download link.

Step 3: A new tab will open with a notification. Scroll down and select the link given.

Step 4: Choose the SSC CHSL tier-1 exam link and click the submit button.

Step 5: Submit your registration credentials, including your roll number and password.

Step 6: The response key and answer key for the SSC CHSL tier-1 examination will be shown.

Step 7: Download the tentative SSC CHSL tier-1 answer key 2023 for future records.