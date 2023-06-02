SSC CHSL Tier I 2022 Additional Results Declared at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 tier-I additional results. The results hold significant importance as it determines the selection of candidates for the Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) for the position of Data Entry Operator (DEOs).

Out of the candidates who appeared for the tier-I exam, a total of 520 candidates have been shortlisted for the DEST. This includes 182 candidates from the general category, 185 candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 153 candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

To access the SSC CHSL 2022 result, candidates can visit the official website at ssc.nic.in. The tier-I result was declared on May 19, by the commission. SSC notification read, “The 40224 candidates as per the result dated 19.5.2023 are shortlisted for the post of LDC /JSA /JPA to appear in the Tying Test of Tier-II. Further, 520 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of DEOs to appear in DEST."

