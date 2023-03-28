SSC GD Constable Result 2023 to Release Soon on ssc.nic.in, Know how to Download

The results of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) Constable recruitment test are expected to be out soon. Once declared, the results will be made available to the candidates on SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in. Along with the SSC GD Constable result, the Commission will release the cut-off marks as well. It is to be noted that the SSC GD result 2023 will be available on the main page in a PDF document or file format. Candidates will have to search for their respective names in the SSC GD result sheet.

The Commission conducted the General Duty Constable (written) examination from February 10 to February 14. The recruitment exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country.

SSC GD Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the GD Constable Result 2023 link, when available.

Step 3: A PDF file or document of the result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates need to search for their roll number on the list.

Step 5: Check, save and download the GD Constable Result

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and cut off marks for future reference.

A total of 46,435 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, according to the Constable (GD) vacancy list. The selection process will be carried out by SSC in two parts. The first part will cover a total of 46,260 openings and the second part will be for 175 vacancies.

SSC is conducting the GD (written) exam for the recruitment of eligible candidates in the General Duty Constable vacancy in several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

Candidates shortlisted in the SSC GD exam will be eligible for the second round of screening which is the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). The complete schedule for the PET and PST will be shared by SSC in the coming days. Applicants who clear all the stages of the SSC GD exam will be selected in the CAPFs, SSF, NIA, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

