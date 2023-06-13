SSC JE Examination Final Marks 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Check Steps to Download

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the final marks for the Junior Engineer examination 2022 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check results on the official website, ssc.nic.in. On May 24, the Commission announced the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. Candidates have till June 27 to view their final SSC JE exam results.

The commission in its notification said that the final marks of the candidates are uploaded on the website on June 13, 2023. “The candidates may check their marks from 13.06.2023 (5:00 PM) to 27.06.2023 (5:00 PM) on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password" read the notice from the Staff Selection Commission.

Advertisement

SSC JE FINAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR 2022: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1 - Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 - Locate the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2022 – Declaration of final result" link on the homepage.

Step 3 - Click on the available link. A PDF file will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4 - Carefully review the result displayed in the PDF. Look for your name or roll number to check if you have qualified for the SSC JE final result.