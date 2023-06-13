Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
SSC JE Examination Final Marks 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Check Steps to Download

Among the applicants who appeared for the examination, a total of 2,798 candidates have qualified for JE posts in electrical, mechanical, civil engineering; quantity surveying, and contracts

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 19:27 IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check results on the official website, ssc.nic.in (Representative Image)

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the final marks for the Junior Engineer examination 2022 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check results on the official website, ssc.nic.in. On May 24, the Commission announced the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. Candidates have till June 27 to view their final SSC JE exam results.

The commission in its notification said that the final marks of the candidates are uploaded on the website on June 13, 2023. “The candidates may check their marks from 13.06.2023 (5:00 PM) to 27.06.2023 (5:00 PM) on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password" read the notice from the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC JE FINAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR 2022: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1 - Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 - Locate the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2022 – Declaration of final result" link on the homepage.

Step 3 - Click on the available link. A PDF file will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4 - Carefully review the result displayed in the PDF. Look for your name or roll number to check if you have qualified for the SSC JE final result.

    • Step 5 - If needed, you can download the PDF file for future reference. Simply click on the download button or use the save option in your browser to save a copy of the result document.

    Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notice on its official website informing the number of candidates who passed along with the category-wise breakup. The notification reads, “As per provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of posts and departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in paper-I and paper-II and the preference of posts/ departments submitted by them online. Subject to their qualifying in the document verification to be conducted by the respective user departments, a total of 2798 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted."

