SSC JE Final Result 2022: Option Cum Preference Form To Be Released on May 4 at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue the option cum preference form for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Final Result 2022 on Thursday, May 4. Candidates can check the official notice on the main site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The option cum preference form will be active from May 4 to May 6.

“Candidates who have appeared in Paper-II are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on https://ssc.nic.in," reads the official notice.

The option-cum-preference facility can be revised by the candidate only during the period. Also, the form last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final by SSC. Those who fail to exercise their option-cum-preference facility will not be given another chance to submit the form. These candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or final selection process.

Advertisement

Applicants who have appeared in Paper II will have to mandatorily exercise their option-cum-preference for further consideration of their candidature in the final selection of Junior Engineer.

The Commission has further informed that Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates should ensure that they give preference(s) only for those vacancies which are identified as suitable for their disabilities. The application of a PwBD candidate can get cancelled, if he/she gets selected for a post that is not identified as suitable for his/her disabilities. On the basis of ‘merit-cum-preference of posts’, the allocation of vacancies will be made as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination.

The SSC Junior Engineer Paper II exam was conducted on February 26. It was held at examination centres across the country. Paper II included three parts – Part A, B and C. Part A included general engineering (civil and structural) questions, Part B comprised general engineering (electrical) questions, Part C consisted of general engineering (mechanical) questions and Part D was completely on general engineering (electronics). The exam was for two hours and the total marks was for 300.

Advertisement

As per reports, a total of 15,605 applicants had qualified for paper II exam for the civil engineering test and about 4,533 candidates qualified for electrical and mechanical engineering.

Read all the Latest Education News here