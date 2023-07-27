SSC JE Notification 2023 Released, Registration Begins for 1,324 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the official notification as well as started the online registration process for the Junior Engineer (JE) (civil, mechanical, and electrical) Examination 2023 on July 26. Candidates can apply for the SSC JE 2023 recruitment exam by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the notice, the last date to submit the application forms is August 16 till 11 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill up a total of 1,324 junior engineers for electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and civil engineering in several departments of central government such as MES, BRO, CPWD, NTRO, and others.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Border Roads Organisation (for male applicants only)

Junior Engineers (C): 431

Junior Engineers (E&M): 55

Central Public Works Department

Junior Engineers (C): 421

Junior Engineers (E): 124

Central Water Commission

Junior Engineers (C): 188

Junior Engineers (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project

Junior Engineers (C): 15

Junior Engineers (M): 6

Military Engineer Services

Junior Engineers (C): 29

Junior Engineers (E&M): 18

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

Junior Engineers (C): 7

Junior Engineers (M): 1

National Technical Research Organisation

Junior Engineers (C): 4

Junior Engineers (E): 1

Junior Engineers (M): 1

The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (Brahmaputra Board) vacancies will be intimated in due course.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘SSC JE Recruitment 2023’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the details to register yourself.

Step 4: Once the registration process is done, log in again.

Step 5: Then fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, if required.

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and submit the SSC JE application form as directed.