SSC MTS 2023 Registration To End Today At ssc.nic.in, Steps To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission issued an important notice regarding the SSC MTS Registration 2023. Candidates who are interested must make sure to submit their online application form for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 by today, July 21. To participate in this recruitment drive, applicants must submit their forms on SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in. The commission has urged candidates to complete their application process before the last date, as there will be no extension provided for this registration window.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 21.07.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. ", read the official notification.

Advertisement

The registration process for SSC MTS 2023 began on June 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 3954 posts, with 2196 vacancies for MTS and 1758 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) and Havaldar examination for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) is scheduled to take place from September 1 to 29. The exam will consist of two stages: stage one is a computer-based online examination, and stage two is the physical efficiency test (PET)/physical standard test (PST), which will be conducted offline for successful candidates from stage one.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Registration 2023: How to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Complete the registration process and fill in the application form for MTS & Havaldar.

Step 3: Upload all required documents and submit the application fee.

Step 4: Obtain a copy of the confirmation page by downloading and printing it for your records.