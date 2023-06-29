SSC MTS and Havaldar 2022 Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in, How to Raise Objection

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made the tentative answer key available for the SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022. Candidates who participated in the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam can now access and download the answer key from the official website of SSC, which is ssc.nic.in. Furthermore, the commission has also released the response sheets of the candidates along with the answer key for reference and verification purposes.

Candidates now have the option to raise objections on the answer key. The objection window is already open and the last date is July 4. It is important to note that candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 100 per question or per answer challenged.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Answer Key: How to check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the option that says, ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s).’

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on your screen, open the link mentioned on the PDF.

Step 4: Enter the necessary login details and submit.

Step 5: Your MTS & Havaldar answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Print and download it to check the answers.

SSC MTS & Havaldar answer key: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Visit ssc.nic.in, the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Look for the activated objection link alongside the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary information, including the details of the questions you believe have incorrect answers. Provide a clear explanation or reason for your objection.

Step 4: Pay the fee as specified by the SSC.