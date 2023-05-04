SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022 Mock Test Link Available at ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download

The mock test link for the Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination 2022 is now live. Candidates preparing for the SSC MTS exam can download the mock test from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. The commission has released the mock test to help appearing candidates prepare for their exam as well as understand the process and pattern of the test which already began on May 2.

“Please refer to the Mock Link given below for Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff & Havaldar [CBIC and CBN] Examination 2022, which is going to be conducted w.e.f. 2nd May 2023 in multiple (13) regional languages in addition to Hindi and English," reads SSC’s official notice.

SSC MTS 2022: How to Download Mock Test

Step 1: Log on to ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for SSC MTS Mock Test 2022

Step 3: A PDF file will open – then click on the link provided in it.

Step 4: Enter the details like user ID and password on the given portal.

Step 5: The SSC MTS mock test will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save, and download it.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the mock test to prepare for the exam and future use.

Meanwhile, the next exam is on May 19, and then from June 13 to June 20. The SSC MTS exam will be conducted in 13 regional languages, along with English and Hindi. Hence, if a candidate has selected a regional language in the SSC MTS 2023 application form, he/she will be viewing the mock questions in the chosen regional language in addition to English and Hindi. If no regional language has been selected by the applicant during registration, then his/her questions on the mock question paper will appear only in English and Hindi. Giving an example of how the mock test paper will appear – the commission stated that if an applicant has preferred the Telugu language, then he or she will be viewing the questions in Telugu in addition to English and Hindi.

