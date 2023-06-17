SSC MTS, Havaldar Official Notification Likely Next Week, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the official notification for the Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination 2023 soon. While an official confirmation is awaited, the SSC MTS and Havaldar notification 2023 is likely to be out by next week. Soon after, the application process for the recruitment test will go live on SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education- To be eligible for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2023, candidates must fulfill certain minimum criteria set by the Staff Selection Commission. In terms of educational qualification, candidates should have successfully passed Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board.

Age- Further, candidates should fall within the age range of 18 to 27 years on the cut-off date mentioned in the notification.

SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the login link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Create a new registration or login using your existing credentials.

Step 4: Once logged in, find and complete the application form for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2023.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as instructed before making the required payment of application fees, if applicable.

Step 6: After carefully reviewing the information provided, submit the application form.

Step 7: Download a copy of the submitted form and take a printout for future reference.

SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023: Registration Fee

For the SSC MTS 2023, the application fee is Rs. 100/- for all categories, except for SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen category and female candidates, who are exempted from paying the application fee.

SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023: Exam Pattern

The SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, divided into two sessions. The Session 1 paper will feature question testing candidates’ mathematical ability and reasoning abilities. There will be a total of 40 questions carrying 120 marks. Session 2 will have general awareness and English language comprehension with 50 questions worth 150 marks. Each session will have a duration of 45 minutes.