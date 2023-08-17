SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Results to Be Announced Soon, Check Previous Year Cut-Offs

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly announce the results of the Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) test 2023. No time or date for the announcement of the result had been provided yet. On the official website, ssc.nic.in, applicants who took the test will be able to view the SSC MTS 2023 results, once they have been released.

SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exams were conducted in two separate phases. The first phase ran from May 2 to May 19, with the second running from June 13 to June 20. The SSC MTS test was administered in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi.

On June 28, the SSC MTS 2023 answer key was made public, and until July 4, objections could be filed by paying Rs. 100 for each question or answer that was contested. The commission will issue a list of qualified candidates for MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) positions along with the results.

SSC MTS 2023: Marking Scheme

This SSC MTC exam had 20 questions on mathematical numerical aptitude, reasoning ability, and problem-solving. For every accurate response, candidates receive three marks. No marks will be deducted for incorrect responses. The session II paper has 50 questions and has been divided into two portions of 25 questions each– general awareness and English language and comprehension. Candidates will receive three marks for each correct answer and lose one mark for each incorrect response.

SSC MTS 2023: Previous year Cut-offs

The SSC publishes merit lists independently for each state. The cut-offs for SSC MTS 2021-22 for various states are as follows: