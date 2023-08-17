SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Results to Be Announced Soon, Check Previous Year Cut-Offs

Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
On the official website, ssc.nic.in, applicants who took the test will be able to view the SSC MTS 2023 results, once they have been released

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates that pass the SSC MTS 2023 selection procedure will be engaged at pay level 1 according to the seventh Pay Commission's pay matrix (Representative Image)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly announce the results of the Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) test 2023. No time or date for the announcement of the result had been provided yet. On the official website, ssc.nic.in, applicants who took the test will be able to view the SSC MTS 2023 results, once they have been released.

SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exams were conducted in two separate phases. The first phase ran from May 2 to May 19, with the second running from June 13 to June 20. The SSC MTS test was administered in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi.

On June 28, the SSC MTS 2023 answer key was made public, and until July 4, objections could be filed by paying Rs. 100 for each question or answer that was contested. The commission will issue a list of qualified candidates for MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) positions along with the results.

SSC MTS 2023: Marking Scheme

This SSC MTC exam had 20 questions on mathematical numerical aptitude, reasoning ability, and problem-solving. For every accurate response, candidates receive three marks. No marks will be deducted for incorrect responses. The session II paper has 50 questions and has been divided into two portions of 25 questions each– general awareness and English language and comprehension. Candidates will receive three marks for each correct answer and lose one mark for each incorrect response.

SSC MTS 2023: Previous year Cut-offs

The SSC publishes merit lists independently for each state. The cut-offs for SSC MTS 2021-22 for various states are as follows:

    • State UR OBC EWS SC ST
     Bihar 93.06 91.44 — — —
     Uttar Pradesh 81.47 77.77 77.9473.29 63.82
     Jharkhand 82.75 81.01 78.9173.86 74.58
     Odisha 75.43 73.8575.0673.36 61.28
     West Bengal 81.31 78.02 76.8378.93 68.78
    Karnataka68.2667.6567.965.8856.63
    Kerala79.578.6568.0971.4258.33
    Chhattisgarh77.1876.5874.1972.31
    Madhya Pradesh79.976.2277.4776.5665.95
    Assam73.8472.4571.670.4661.63
    Meghalaya73.7272.2971.569.14
    Mizoram 73.78 — — — —
    Nagaland 72.38 71.95 70.6 67.93 61.13
    Delhi 76.38 73.34 71.95 70.75 62.6
    Rajasthan78.7477.11 73.1669.2470.91
    Uttarakhand81.2178.9777.5776.1
    Chandigarh88.3382.477.41
     Rajasthan78.74 77.11 73.1669.2470.91
     Uttarakhand 81.21 78.97 77.57 76.1  —
     Chandigarh  88.33  82.4 — 77.41  —
     Jammu Kashmir  80.89  79.6  —  —  —
     Himachal Pradesh 76.55 75.98 75.79 72.29
     Punjab 76.11 75.25  74.97 72.01  64.33
     Andhra Pradesh  78.61  80.42 72.83  74.35  68.67
     Tamil Nadu & Puducherry  77.96  76.89 73.97  75.84 59.77
     Telangana 73.64 73.25 70.06  70.0868.95
     Goa 72.97 72.01 — 68.9660.73
     Gujarat  70.82 69.98 68.11 66.96 60.22
    Maharashtra 70.49  69.59 68.35 66.86 58.85
    Haryana78.2576.2677.07 —  —

    Candidates that pass the SSC MTS 2023 selection procedure will be engaged at pay level 1 according to the seventh Pay Commission’s pay matrix. They would be paid a base salary of Rs 5,200-20,200 with grade pay of Rs 1,800. The examination is conducted for the positions of havaldar, peon, jamadar and chowkidar.

    first published: August 17, 2023, 10:48 IST
