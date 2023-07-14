SSC Phase XI 2023 Selection Posts Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer keys for the SSC Selection Post Phase XI 2023 examination. Candidates who took part in the exam can now access the answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Along with the Phase XI Selection post answer keys, the SSC has also made available the candidates’ response sheets, which can be downloaded by logging in with the registration ID and password.

The examination, which took place from June 27 to June 30, was conducted in computer-based mode and included multiple categories of posts classified into three levels: Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and graduation and above.

Advertisement

SSC Selection Post Phase XI Answer Key 2023: How To Download

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

STE[ 2: Locate the “Answer Key" option on the homepage of the SSC website.

STEP 3: Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key of Phase XI/2023/Selection Posts and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 Examination" for the year 2023.

STEP 4: Scroll until you find the “Link for candidate’s Response Sheets, Tentative Answer Keys, and Submission for Challenges", and click on it.

STEP 5: Choose “Selection Posts Examination Phase XI 2023 and Selection Posts Ladakh 2023," and click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: Enter your user ID, password and click on “login".

Step 7: The SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Answer Key 2023 will appear on your screen.