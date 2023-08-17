SSC Releases Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2022 Results At ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has released the results for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPF. Candidates appeared in the examination can check their results from the official website, ssc.nic.in. Taking view of the results, the Commission has selected 281 female and 3995 male cadets from the total list of students.

Along with the results, category and gender wise number of candidates selected for each position, marks obtained and the cut off marks are also present in the results declaration. The notification by SSC has mentions that, there are some candidates whose candidatures are provisional but there name is placed in the selection list of the candidates. It is advised to the candidates to check the concerned department for nomination and more information on the issue.

Apart from this, Staff Selection Commission has also made it clear that every selected candidate must receive a correspondence from the authority. Incase of failure till 6 month duration, he or she has to inform to their department and the Commission. Hence the onus lies on the candidates. The list of selected and non- selected list of candidates will be shared by the Commission on the official website from August 28 till September 9, 2023.