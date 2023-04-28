Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
SSC Releases Examination Calendar For MTS, CHSL, CPO 2023

Candidates planning to appear for these recruitment tests can check the official schedule by visiting the homepage of SSC at ssc.nic.in

The commission has issued the schedule for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), and Central Police Organisation (CPO) exams (Representative image)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination calendar for the months of August, September, and October is finally out. The commission has issued the schedule for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), and Central Police Organisation (CPO) exams. Candidates planning to appear for these recruitment tests can check the official schedule by visiting the homepage of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the date sheet, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) 2023 will be conducted from August 2 to August 22. The detailed notification is likely to be released by May 9. SSC conducts the CHSL exam for recruitment to Group C posts which includes junior secretariat assistant/ lower divisional clerk as well as data entry operators for several ministries/ departments/offices of the Government of India and numerous statutory bodies/ tribunals/ constitutional bodies and others.

The next recruitment exam is the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Test. The MTS exam is scheduled from September 1 to September 29. An official notification by SSC will be released on June 14. The non-technical staff exam is held by the Commission for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial vacancies in many Departments/Offices/Ministries of the Government of India (GoI) and Havaldar Group ‘C’.

Finally, the Central Police Organisation (CPO) exam will be conducted from October 3 to October 6. The CPO exam is conducted to fill vacancies of sub-inspector in Delhi Police as well as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The detailed official notification for the CPO exam 2023 will be released on July 20.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the SSC Exam Calendar 2023 link that is currently available on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file/document will open wherein candidates can check the complete exam schedule.

Step 4: Save and download the PDF file.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the exam calendar for further reference or need.

