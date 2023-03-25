SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Apply For 205 Posts at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online registration process for the Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in on or before April 12. Following the completion of the online registrations, candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from April 19 to April 22.

The computer-based exam will tentatively be held in June-July 2023. Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill up a total of 205 vacancies in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to register and log in to the portal.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Apply’ – ‘Others’ – ‘Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts’ link.

Step 4: Select the desired post, fill up the application form, upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Review and submit your form.

Step 6: Save and download the SSC recruitment form and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

While applying for the SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment, candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 100. Whereas, applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservation along with women candidates are exempted from payment of a fee.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Under the Commission’s Selection Post recruitment, there are three separate computer-based exams which consists of objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs) for the vacancies with minimum educational qualification of matriculation (Class 10), higher secondary (Class 12), and graduation and above levels.

Meanwhile, the skill tests like typing or data entry or computer proficiency test among others (prescribed in the essential qualification), will be held separately. Additionally, the scrutiny of essential documents will be carried out by Regional Offices, followed by document verification.

