SSC Selection Post Phase XI Notification 2023 Released, Apply For 5,369 Vacancies at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official notification for phase XI exam 2023. As per the notice, the online submission of forms has already started and will conclude on March 27. Candidates can apply for the recruitment by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application forms from April 3 to April 5 up to 11 pm.

The computer-based recruitment test will be held in June-July (tentatively) 2023. SSC aims to fill a total of 5,369 vacancies in different departments through this recruitment drive. Before applying for the post, candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully for post-wise details regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, and others.

SSC Phase XI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself and log in to the portal.

Step 3: Then go to the ‘Apply’ – ‘Others’ – ‘Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts’ link.

Step 4: Select the desired post, fill up the application form, upload all the required documents, and pay the fee

Step 5: Preview the form once and submit it as asked.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a printout of the same for future use.

SSC Phase XI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

While applying for the SSC phase XI recruitment 2023 exam, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

SSC Phase XI Recruitment 2023: Examination Pattern

There will be three separate computer-based exams that consist of objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs), for the posts with minimum educational qualification of matriculation (class 10), higher secondary (class 12), and graduation and above levels. Even skill tests like typing/computer proficiency tests/data entry and others have been prescribed in essential qualifications. Additionally, scrutiny of documents will be carried out by the concerned regional offices, followed by document verification.

