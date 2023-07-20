Staff Selection Commission: Check SSC Exams, Eligibility And What Govt Jobs You Get

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts recruitment examinations to fill a multitude of government posts in various Ministries/Departments, attached and subordinate offices, as well as the offices of the CAG and Accountants General under the Central government.

The vacancies offered by SSC span a diverse array of roles, ranging from positions in the Central Armed Police Forces to clerical posts in Ministries. Let us take a look at some of the most important exams conducted by SSC:

SSC CGL Exam: Combined Graduate Level Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the annual Combined Graduate Level Exam (SSC CGL) for graduate candidates. This exam offers a diverse range of positions, spanning from Pay Level-4 to Pay Level-8. Noteworthy roles like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer and Income Tax Inspector are part of this recruitment drive.

SSC CHSL Exam: Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam

The SSC CHSL exam is tailored for candidates seeking government jobs after completing their Class 12 boards. It opens doors to various positions such as Lower Division Clerk, Postal Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Selected candidates get paid in Pay Level-2 and Pay Level-4 scales.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment

Annually, SSC conducts examinations to fill numerous vacant posts of Constable GD in the Central Armed Police Forces. To be eligible for SSC GD Constable Recruitment, candidates must have passed high school (Class 12).

SSC MTS/Havildar Recruitment

SSC conducts annual recruitments for the positions of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havildar, requiring high school pass candidates. MTS holds non-gazetted and non-ministerial General Central Services Group C posts, falling under Pay Band-1 (Rs 5,200-Rs 20,200) + Grade Pay Rs 1,800. The monthly take-home salary for MTS ranges between Rs 20,000 to Rs 24,000.