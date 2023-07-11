SSC Issues Important Notice for MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023, Application Deadline Not to be Extended

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification for the candidates who are applying for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2023. As per the official notice, SSC has stated that they will not extend the last date to submit the application form under any circumstances.

Interested candidates who have not applied till now can do so through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC has advised the candidates to not wait till July 21, the last date to apply for the posts There are 1558 vacancies available for MTS and Havaldar positions.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 21.07.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days," read the official notification.

SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

For both the MTS and Havaldar positions, candidates must have successfully passed Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board. Candidates who are applying for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff post should be between 18 to 25 years old as of August 1, 2023. On the other hand, for the Havaldar position, the age criteria have been set between 18 to 27 years as of the same date.

SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Log in tossc.nic.in, the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Register yourself by filling out the required details.

Step 3: Next, fill out the SSC MTS, Havaldar application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 4: After submitting the documents, make the payment through online mode.

Step 5: Check all the entered details carefully and submit your application form.

Step 6: You can download your confirmation page for exam purposes.

SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2023: Application Fee:

The application fee for the SSC MTS exam is Rs 100 for general categories and for SC, ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen, and female candidates there is no application fee. The application fee can be paid online mode only through various sources like Net-Banking, Credit/Debit cards, BHIM, UPI, and other similar options.