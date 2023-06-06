Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
State, 'Deemed' Universities Emerge Well In NIRF Rankings 2023

According to the Chairman of the UGC, deemed-to-be universities have gained traction in the university category, followed by private institutions

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The NIRF rated colleges in the following domains: overall, engineering, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dentistry (Representative Image)
State universities as well as ‘deemed-to-be’ varsities have emerged prominently in the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was announced by the Union Education Ministry on Monday.

In the top 100 higher education institutions (HEIs) under the ‘Overall’ category, there are seven central universities, 24 deemed-to-be universities, seven private universities, 26 state universities, and 36 INIs (IITs, NITs).

NIRF Ranking 2023 Updates

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC said, “Though institutions of national importance (INIs) continue to maintain major presence, it can be seen that state universities have come up well followed by deemed-to-be universities. This signals the potential of state universities in India… Considering that the total number of central universities is still small, they also have good presence in the top 100 list. As most of the private universities in India have come up in the last decade, their pace of growth in terms of quality may take further time."

Kumar further said that deemed-to-be universities have gained momentum in quality in the university category, followed by private universities. Here too, private universities have a good presence. Considering the number of central universities, the percentage representation is higher.

According to the UGC, the top 100 HEIs under the ‘Engineering’ category comprise four central universities, 21 deemed-to-be universities, 13 private universities, nine state universities and 50 INIs amongst others.

    • “The majority of the institutions listed fall under the category of INIs. Substantial representation of deemed-to-be universities is visible. There is a significant presence of private universities too. As against general belief, state universities also have strong presence in engineering education," the UGC chairman asserted.

    According to the UGC, deemed-to-be and private universities have also done well in the top HEIs under the ‘Medical’ category. In the top 50 medical institutions, there are two central universities, eight deemed-to-be universities, 13 private universities, 17 state universities and 10 INIs.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 06, 2023, 11:59 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 11:59 IST
